Photos of James Dean’s Fatal Car Crash 7.26.2019

Photos of James Dean’s fatal car accident east of Paso Robles are going to auction in August. The photos were to be used in court. They are expected to bring in $20,000.

The 24-year-old actor was driving west on highway 46 east of Paso Robles, bound for a racing event near Salinas. On September 30, 1955, his 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder collided with a 1950 Ford driven by a navy veteran, Donald Turnupseed. In Dean’s passenger seat was his Porsche mechanic who survived the accident.

Bobby Livingston of RR Auction says “these images offer an intensely unique perspective of the crash location and the resulting carnage — many of the photos taken only hours after the accident.”

The black-and-white photo collection consists of 12 overhead views and 18 “ground-level” photos, nine of which have more up-close details of the aftermath of the accident and mangled vehicles.

Six of the photos have inside and outside views of Dean’s Porsche. His racing number, 130, is prominently displayed on the back along with a decal that reads “little bastard.” The auction is next month.