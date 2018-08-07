Pig Flu 8.06.2018

The San Luis Obispo county public health department is investigating several cases of influenza, trying to ascertain if the cases are linked to a pig that was shown at the California mid-state fair.

Several people have tested positive for an influenza virus that may be different from those circulating during flu season. These people each had extended contact with the pig at the mid-state fair. The county health department has not confirmed the connection to the pig in the laboratory, but they’re studying it.

Flu can be transmitted from a pig to a person, but it generally does not spread widely to other people. It cannot be transmitted by eating pork.

The health department is warning anyone who had extended contact with pigs at the mid-state fair to be alert for symptoms of the flu. The symptoms usually start one to four days after being exposed and last two to seven days.