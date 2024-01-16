Pile Burning Near Atascadero & Santa Margarita This Week 01.16.2024

Rocky Canyon and Behlman Truck Trail Pile Burning

Cal Fire announced two tentatively scheduled burns for this week in San Luis Obispo county.

The first is Rocky Canyon on the west side of highway 229 on Rocky Canyon Truck Trail east of Atascadero. 15 acres of Chamise brush piles will be burned. The second is north of Park Hill road on the Behlman Truck Trail, east of Santa Margarita. 10 acres of Chamise brush piles will be burned as well.

Burns are expected to continue until Friday, and will begin by 9:30 am and conclude by 4 pm. Smoke may be visible in the communities of Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill, and Santa Margarita for a few days after the burns are completed.