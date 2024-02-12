Pile Burns This Week in SLO County 02.12.2024

Yaro and Cambria 2.12.24

Cal Fire announced that 2 pile burns will occur in San Luis Obispo county this week.

The first burn is in Cambria near the 50 block of Ashby lane, and possibly Cambria Pines road. Cal Fire will be burning 30 piles of french broom brush.

The second burn will be taking place north of Pozo, and west of Santa Margarita, burning 60 piles of dead and down tree branches. Burns are expected to begin at 9:30 am, and conclude by 4 pm.

Smoke may be visible in the communities of Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill, Santa Margarita, and Cambria.