Pimp Gets 15 Years To Life 5.24.2021

A Sacramento man gets sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison for trafficking a 17-year-old girl.

Lucion Lee Edward Banks sat quietly as the young woman accused him of beating her and forcing her to be a prostitute. She is now under a guardianship in the San Luis Obispo county child welfare system. She is reportedly now doing well in school and training to be a beautician.

A San Luis Obispo police officer stopped Banks vehicle for alleged vehicle code violations. That was at 1:40 in the morning back in 2018.

The officer found the 14-year-old girl inside the vehicle, which led to Banks arrest.