Pinedo Found Guilty 11.19.2018

A jury finds 38-year-old Jim Pinedo of San Miguel guilty of attempted murder.

Pinedo allegedly shot his girlfriend in the neck with a .22 caliber rifle, but Cancene Cordova refused to testify against him. She told the court that Pinedo did not shoot her, which contradicted earlier statements she made after awakening from a 10-day medically induced coma.

Her more recent story is that Pinedo threatened to leave her after he caught her injecting methamphetamine. So, she picked up his rifle and threatened to shoot herself. She says the weapon went off while the two struggled over it. Pinedo faces up to life in prison. He previously pleaded no contest to related felony charges of being a felon in possession of a fire arm, corporal injury on a spouse, and disobeying a restraining order and making criminal threats.

The jury finding him guilty of attempted murder. They did not buy the girlfriends revised story.