Pioneer Day 10.07.2021

Pioneer Day is fast approaching.

Although there’s no Old Timer’s Barbecue this year, the parade and the tradition of Pioneer Day returns.

Bob Tullock tells KPRL about the origins of the annual event. He says a minister started it after a similar event he witnessed in Utah. That was back in 1931. The minister was chair for the first four years.

Pioneer Day chairman Les Stemper says the intent was for the city business people to thank the ranchers and farmers for their business. And that was 90 years ago, 1931.

The Pioneer Day parade is Saturday morning at 10 in downtown Paso Robles. A big crowd expected in Paso Robles Saturday morning.