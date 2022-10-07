Pioneer Day 10.07.2022

About 500 old timers showed up for a BBQ lunch yesterday at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The annual Pioneer Day Old Timers BBQ held for the first time in two years, and there was a good turn out. Among those to show up, former mayor Frank Mecham who flew in from Cody, Wyoming to join the other old timers.

Current mayor Steve Martin said the first time he attended the Old Timers BBQ Lunch he was a 20-year-old reporter for KPRL.That was back in 1971.

It’s a great tradition as part of Pioneer Day.

The parade is tomorrow morning at 10 in downtown Paso Robles. You’re advised to get there early. The bean feed will occur after the parade. That will be around twelve noon. And it’s free.