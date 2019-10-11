Pioneer Day 10.11.2019

Pioneer Day 2019.

The Queen and Marshalls have a long history in the north county. Co-Marshall Larry Moore says his story is not unlike many who grew up in the Paso Robles area. He was born in Oklahoma and his family came west when he was a child. He graduated from Paso Robles high school in the early 1950’s. Marshalls Tom and Larry Moore, proud to be Pioneer Day Royalty.

Queen Mylene Barlogio Radford says she has rich memories of growing up in the north county. She grew up west of Paso Robles. She attended one room school houses, and graduated from Templeton high school in 1955.

Queen Mylene Radford will be riding in the parade which starts at ten. You’re advised to get their early. The bean feed follows the parade. There will also be displays and activities at the Pioneer museum.

Larry Moore says he thinks Pioneer Day is an important tradition in the north county. The weather this Pioneer Day is expected to be perfect.