Pioneer Day 10.12.2018

Tomorrow is Pioneer Day.

The 88th annual Pioneer Day parade starts at ten. After the parade, there will be the traditional bean feed, take your pots with you, and a concert at 12:30 at the city park gazebo.

The Whiskerino contest will be at one at the Carnegie library. The Marshall this year is Bob Tullock, who grew up in the north county. He went to Templeton high school and after working for a few years, decided getting a college degree would enhance his career. That ultimately led to a PHD in soil chemistry and a career in education.

Bob Tullock and his wife moved back to the Templeton area after a piece of property captured their imagination. It was homesteaded by his wife’s ancestors in 1862.

The Pioneer Day queen is Joanne Switzer, who also has deep roots in the north county. Joanne grew up in the Pozo area. She still holds the record at the mid-state fair with six consecutive champion steers. She’s still involved with the Cattlemen’s Association. Joanne Switzer says she has a lot of people to thank for her being named queen of Pioneer Day.

The parade starts at ten tomorrow morning at 16th and Spring in Paso Robles. There will be events all afternoon at the Pioneer museum on Riverside avenue.