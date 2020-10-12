Pioneer Day 10.12.2020

Saturday would have been Pioneer Day in Paso Robles. At the downtown city park early Saturday morning, Pioneer Day parade chair Les Stemper sold buttons despite the fact the parade was canceled.

Despite the cancellation, quite a number of people showed up and cruised Spring street. Two men drove antique tractors. Two others drove big rigs pulling flat bed trailers with tractors loaded on the low bed trailers. One man rode his horse. Three miniature horses each pulled two wheeled carts down Spring.

Dozens of classic cars cruised up and down the street. About ten pickups displayed American flags as they drove the parade route. A group of republican women walked Spring street in white outfits to represent suffragists. They’re message, remember to vote.

Hundreds of people lined Spring street to watch the spectacle. Even Pioneer Day chair Les Stemper said it turned out well.

The Warbirds flew over several times. It wasn’t Pioneer Day, but it was a day for celebration in downtown Paso Robles.