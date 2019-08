A good turn out in San Miguel yesterday for the Old Timers Picnic. Pioneer royalty was on hand.

The queen this year is Milene Barlogio Radford two Marshals this year, brother Thomas Hardin Moore and Lawrence Duane Moore are Marshals of Pioneer Day in 2019.

The Pioneer Day Belle is Paso Robles high school senior Becca Stroud. She represents the Union area.

The 89th annual Pioneer Day is Saturday, October 12th in downtown Paso Robles.