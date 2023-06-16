Pioneer Day Royalty Announced 06.16.2023

The Paso Robles Pioneer Day committee has announced the 2023 Pioneer Day Royalty.

Grand Marshal Don Campbell and Queen Margaret Avila will reign over the 93rd annual Pioneer Day Parade on Saturday, Oct. 14th. To complete the royal lineup, applications are still being accepted for Pioneer Day Belle.

To qualify, young ladies must meet the following criteria:

Be 17-19 yrs. old

Living and attending high school in the Paso Robles/Templeton area.

A High School Senior graduating class of 2024 .

A family that settled in the Paso Robles area prior to WWII.

Please contact the Pioneer Day Belle Committee for more information at: pioneerdaybellesncourt @gmail.com.