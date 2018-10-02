Pipeline 10.02.2018

Remember the oil pipeline break that caused an oil spill north of Santa Barbara?

Plains All-American Pipe wants to replace 123 miles of pipelines to move domestic crude oil through Santa Barbara county and south San Luis Obispo county along highway 166. The pipeline has been shut down since that oil spill in 2015.

Today, San Luis Obispo county supervisors will consider signing an agreement with Santa Barbara county to work together to prepare and environmental impact report under CEQA.

The supervisors meet at nine this morning at the county government center in San Luis Obispo.