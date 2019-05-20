Pismo Beach Man Found Guilty 5.20.2019

A former Pismo Beach man convicted Friday of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman at Atascadero lake park. The incident occurred back in 2017.

40-year-old David Ardebili was arrested back in July of 2017 by Atascadero police while he was working as a chef at the Lady Luck cafe in Paso Robles. The suspect allegedly lured the woman from her friends and family when she was visiting San Luis Obispo. He took her to Atascadero lake park where he sexually assaulted her.

On Friday, Ardebili was found guilty of sexual assault in San Luis Obispo superior court. Ardebili faces four years in state prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender. His sentencing is scheduled for June 17th.