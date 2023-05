In Pismo Beach, a sea lion climbs the steps at the Sandcastle Inn, but couldn’t ascertain how to go back down the stairs.

So, hotel management called the police.

The police checked out the situation and devised a way to get the sea lion back down the stairs, but before they executed the plan, they took a few selfies with the young sea lion at the top of the stairway.

Then, they helped the seal go back to the ocean in Pismo Beach.