Plane Wreckage 2.25.2019

The Kern county sheriff’s department locates the wreckage of a plane which took off from San Luis Obispo airport Thursday, and never reached its destination…Los Angeles. The wreckage found in the Tehachapi mountains. Crews had difficulty reaching the wreckage because the area is covered with 2-3 feet of snow. The remains of one occupant were located near the crash site.

The plane flew into San Luis Obispo’s airport around noon on Thursday and left at 4:00. Radar and cell phone data directed investigators to Kern county and the Tehachapi mountains. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.