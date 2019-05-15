Planning Commission 5.15.2019

The Paso Robles Planning Commission continued last night’s discussion of short term vacation rentals until Wednesday evening at 6:30. A standing room only crowd was not too pleased with the delay, but the commission said another commissioner has recused himself, so others will have to study the issues before they decide on rules for short term vacation rentals.

After the commissioners delayed the discussion, Kathy Bonelli spoke to the commissioners during public comment. She told them, “This has become a circus. The city has pitted neighbors against neighbor and is ignoring all the work that has been done to find a solution.”

The planning commission is scheduled to meet at 6:30 Wednesday evening in the library conference room. There’s just one topic on the agenda: Short term vacation rentals.