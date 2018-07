Planning Commission 7.27.2018

AFTER 25 PEOPLE SPOKE AGAINST THE PROPOSAL, THE SAN LUIS OBISPO CITY PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES A CONTROVERSIAL 4-STORY DEVELOPMENT ON FOOTHILL BOULEVARD.

THE PROPOSAL INCLUDES 78-RENTAL UNITS, COMMERCIAL SPACE AND 155 PARKING SPACES ON 1.3 ACRES. IT ALSO INCLUDES A MECHANICAL PARKING LIFT AND HOUSING FOR MORE THAN 300 STUDENTS. DESPITE 25 PEPOLE SPEAKING IN OPPOSITION BECAUSE OF THE SIZE OF THE DEVELOPMENT, THE VOTE WAS 5-1. ONLY ONE PERSON SPOKE IN FAVOR OF THE DEVELOPMENT, WHICH WILL TAKE OUT BLACKHORSE ESPRESSO AND A BAKERY LOCATED ON THE SITE. NEIGHBORS ARE ALSO UPSET ABOUT ANOTHER FOUR-STORY STRUCTURE ACROSS FOOTHILL BOULEARD THAT ARE SET TO OPEN IN SEPTEMBER. 27 UNITS WITH RENTS BETWEEN $1300 AND $1500 PER MONTH. ONE CRITIC SAID, “PEOPLE ARE FEELING LIKE NO ONE IS LISTENING.”