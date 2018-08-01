Planning Commission 8.01.2018

Last night, the Paso Robles Planning Commission approved a request by Justin Vineyard and Winery to build a new 100-thousand square foot wine storage building at their facility on Wisteria Lane. They vote unanimously last night to recommend the city council allow Justin Winery to remove 13 native oak trees from their Wisteria Lane facility and expand their facility. According to an arborist, five of those blue oak trees are already dead. Justin will plant 28 replacement oak trees to mitigate the removal of the eight which are living.