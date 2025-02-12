Planning Commission Unanimously Recommends Niblick Corridor Project 2.12.2025

The Paso Robles planning commission met last night to discuss the Niblick corridor improvement project.

The project is seeking to improve the north side of Niblick road’s pedestrian and bike paths, improving safety, adding sidewalks where missing, and enhancing pedestrian access. The planning commission unanimously approved a recommendation to council to approve the Niblick corridor plan, with three concerns to consider.

One is to conduct further studies on the impact of traffic that the Olsen South Chandler specific plan will have on Niblick road, another is the project’s design elements, and need for a corridor maintenance plan.

The project will be brought to the Paso Robles city council for approval.