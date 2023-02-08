Planting Ordinance Rescinded 02.08.2023

San Luis Obispo county supervisors voted 3-2 yesterday to rescind the Planting Ordinance.

The ordinance would have guaranteed 25 acre feet of water for small family farms and ranches in the north county. Both north county supervisors voted against rescinding the ordinance. Three supervisors representing the coast and south county voted to rescind it.

The public testimony before the vote was mostly against rescinding the ordinance. Dr. Bruce Jones telling the board yesterday that one supervisorial candidate received a $24,000 campaign contribution from one major grape grower. Alan Duckworth told the board it’s the constitutional right of property owners to the water beneath their land. Greg Grewal told the board they have no proof of overdraft.

After more than an hour of public testimony, the supervisors discussed it. John Peschong weighed in on it before the decisive vote. He said he stands with the family farm.

So, the planting ordinance is rescinded before it went it effect. It would have guaranteed small family farms in the north county receive 25 acre feet of water.

The vote was 3-2 with both north county supervisors voting against rescinding the Planting Ordinance designed by supervisor Debbie Arnold to protect small farms and ranches.