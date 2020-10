Playgrounds To Re-Open in SLO 9.30.2020

Outdoor playgrounds and other outdoor recreational facilities can reopen in San Luis Obsipo county under the governor’s guidance.

That does not apply, however, to indoor playgrounds or family entertainment centers.

THE STATE SAYS VISITORS MUST COMPLY WITH THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS:

· 1. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR EVERYONE 2 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER WITH CAREGIVER SUPERVISION AT ALL

TIMES TO ENSURE FACE MASK USE.

· 2. MAINTAIN A PHYSICAL DISTANCE OF 6 FEET.

· 3. CAREGIVERS MUST MONITOR TO KEEP ADULTS AND CHILDREN FROM DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLDS AT LEAST 6 FEET

APART.

· 5. NO EATING OR DRINKING IN PLAYGROUND, TO ENSURE FACE MASKS ARE WORN AT ALL TIMES.

· 6. WASH OR SANITIZE HANDS BEFORE AND AFTER USING THE PLAYGROUND.

· 7. ELDERLY AND PERSONS WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS SHOULD AVOID PLAYGROUND WHEN OTHERS ARE

PRESENT.

· 8. LIMIT VISIT TO 30 MIN PER DAY WHEN OTHERS ARE PRESENT.

THOSE RULES ARE TO BE POSTED.