Plaza Ribbon Cutting 6.17.2021

Several hundred people turned out Wednesday afternoon for a ribbon cutting for a new plaza next to the La Plaza Building on El Camino in Atascadero. The Plaza is on the east end of the tunnel under 101.

Terrie Banish of the City of Atascadero says it may serve the city as a great venue for outdoor events.

Wednesday afternoon, people enjoyed food and beverage and The Jump Jax playing live music. The Atascadero City Council, planners and the Zappas family, who developed the La Plaza building, cut a ribbon to dedicate the new plaza.

Members of the Zappas family conducted tours of the new building. The interior is still under construction, but members of the public viewed retail and restaurant space downstairs, and a 2800 square foot apartment upstairs. The apartment affords a stunning view of the Sunken Gardens and Rotunda. It will rent for $4,000.