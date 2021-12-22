Plymouth Congregational Church 12.22.2021

Plymouth Congregational Church in Paso Robles welcomes a new lead pastor. The reverend Wendy Holland takes over for interim pastor Alex Dreese, who filled in following the retirement of reverend Steven Mabry.

Pastor Wendy grew up in Arroyo Grande. She received her Master of Divinity from Claremont School of Theology. She has she’s worked in ministry in San Diego for the past 15 years.

For over 100 years, Plymouth Congregational Church has welcomed church goers to their congregation at 13th and Oak streets in Paso Robles.