The holiday’s continue this week.

New Year’s Day is Wednesday, and that means the 40th Annual Polar Bear Swim returns to Cayucos.

Several years ago, one visitor from the UK swam around the pier four times. Sue Mitchell says getting in the cold water makes one youthful.

The polar bear swim is Wednesday, New Year’s Day in Cayucos. There will be a costume contest, and certificates for everyone who wants to document their plunge into the Pacific to start the year 2020.