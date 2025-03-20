Police Arrest Paso Robles Man in High Speed Chase 3.20.2025

A Paso Robles man was arrested late last week after he led police on a high-speed chase on highway 1.

The county sheriff’s office says at around 10 pm on March 15th, a black ford fusion was driving at high speeds on highway 1 near Cayucos. A deputy attempted to stop the car, and later contact the driver as they stopped at the Cayucos Gas Mini-Mart. However, the driver quickly sped off, and led police on a chase for nearly 19 miles, with speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

Eventually, deputies placed a spike trap on southbound highway 1, which flattened the front tires of the driver’s vehicle. He was identified as 34-year-old William Graham Dessert of Paso Robles, and is charged with felony evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.

He faces a maximum of three years in jail.