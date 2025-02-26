Police Arrest SLO Man For Attacking Ex Girlfriend 2.26.2025

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly assaulting his ex girlfriend in her apartment.

A release by the SLO police department says the incident occurred shortly after 1 am on Monday. The woman says her ex boyfriend, 41-year-old Brian Dill, broke into her apartment in the middle of the night and strangled her before leaving.

Police say he returned and smashed her apartment window with a hammer when she was calling 911 before fleeing in his vehicle. A brief chase ensued, but police lost track of his car, issuing an alert to the CHP.

Police and CHP then found Dill’s car shortly after he rammed his vehicle against another on northbound highway 101 near California boulevard, waving an ax out of the window.

Police detained him after a short chase, and he was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on felony charges of corporal injury, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance with prior violations.

His bail was set to a hundred thousand dollars.