Police Chief and the Flags 5.10.2021

The police chief and the thin blue line flag. Have you heard about his issue?

Someone put on a light pole a week ago, a flag honoring police officers. It’s an American flag with a thin blue line.

Last Thursday, Paso Robles police chief Ty Lewis took it down. He was concerned about an email that a concerned citizen was upset about the flag. A complainant cited concerns the flag was divisive and requested the flag be removed.

The thin blue line flag is meant to show solidarity with law enforcement. Some perceive it as opposition to the black lives matter movement.

A lot of people have been commenting on social media about the removal of the flag. One person said, “Put the flag back up and if you don’t like it, I’ll come over and help them move…”

Some defended the chief’s action. Others on social media criticized him. Lewis says the debate over the removal does not promote community trust. He says, “Our mission is public peace and safety.”