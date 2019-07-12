Police Chief Deanna Cantrell 7.12.2019

Yesterday, the San Luis Obispo police department got word that the police chief’s fire arm had been recovered.

You may remember chief Deanna Cantrell’s message after she left the weapon in a restroom at a restaurant on Los Osos Valley road. When she realized she’d left the weapon in the restroom, she went back, but it was gone. A man had gone in, discovered it, and taken it.

Yesterday, a man called the sheriff’s office and said his brother-in-law had the weapon. He said he would bring his brother-in-law into the sheriff’s substation in Los Osos to return the gun. The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Skeeter Carlos Mangan.

Mangan admitted to finding the firearm in the restroom at el Pollo Loco. He put it in his pocket and returned home to Los Osos.

So the chief has her firearm back. Everyone in the county knows what it looks like when a public official admits to making a mistake.