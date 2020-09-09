Police Chiefs 9.09.2020

A trend which started with the black lives matters movement is gaining momentum. That’s the retirement of police chiefs.

In Dallas yesterday, an African American female police chief resigned yesterday. Police chief Rene Hall will leave office at the end of the year. That’s following the resignation of a black female police chief in Seattle several weeks ago.

Yesterday, top police leaders in Rochester, New York announced their retirements. Police chief La’ron Singletary, deputy chief Joseph M. Morabito and a commander retired. Two more leaders gave up command positions. The outgoing chief accused critics of trying to destroy his character and integrity.

San Luis Obispo is beginning the recruitment process for a new chief. Police chief Deanna Cantrell resigned to accept the position of police chief in Fairfield, California, next to Travis Air Force base. The community is more conservative than San Luis Obispo. Chief Cantrell began interviewing with Fairfield back in March, long before 20-year-old activist Tianna Arata became the poster child for black lives matter in San Luis Obispo.