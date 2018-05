Paso Robles police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who stole cash from Vic’s cafe a week ago.

The burglary occurred around 11:40 at night on May 12th. When police arrived they discovered signs of forced entry. The burglary was captured on security surveillance system. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Paso Robles police department, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they may call crime stoppers at 549-STOP.