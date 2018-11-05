Pool 11.05.2018

The discussion over the $8 million dollar aquatic complex for Paso Robles high school continues.

You may remember, a resident of Pleasant Valley asked superintendent Chris Williams to put the aquatic complex on the school board agenda, but he refused. Then the county office of education told the superintendent to conduct a public forum to deal with issues on Thursday night of last week. The superintendent did not attend the forum Thursday, citing family issues.

During the forum, district athletic director Rich Clayton said the pools imported from Italy are sitting on the campus in a sea train storage container, ready to be installed.

Friday, school board trustee Chris Bausch asked the superintendent if he could see the pools inside those containers. The superintendent rejected the request and school board president Joan Summers told trustee Chris Bausch to cease and desist in harassing superintendent Chris Williams. The groundbreaking was back in April. No word when the pools go in the ground or how the district will pay to maintain them.