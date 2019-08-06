Pool For Cambria 8.06.2019

A non-profit in Cambria is planning to build a new swimming pool to replace an old one at Shamel park.

Cambrians for Aquatics has executed a letter of agreement with county parks. The plan includes a new 25-year-pool. The old pool was built in the 40’s.

A San Luis Obispo architect has already drafted plans for the pool. His plans include locker rooms, showers and restrooms. The new pool will require approval from the county supervisors. Nick Franco is director of county parks. He says a pool provides an opportunity to teach and important life skill for kids, to help keep them safe.