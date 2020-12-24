Pop Up Gallery in Atascadero 12.24.2020

A pop-up gallery with renderings of 10 future murals pops up in Atascadero.

The Equality Mural Project Gallery opened this week, and will run through the end of February at 6100 El Camino Real, Suite B. Each piece expresses different aspects of equality and inclusion. They are renderings of 10 future murals in Atascadero.

Appointments are required at the gallery, along with face masks and social distancing.

Prints will be available for purchase. Proceeds will go directly to the artist and their mural.