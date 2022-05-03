Population Decline in CA 05.03.2022

Last year, California lost 117 thousand residents. That put the state population at just over 39 million.

The population decline is under one per cent. About 3 tenths of one percent. And that’s down from near 6 tenths of one person over last year.

But the trend continues.

People are leaving the state of California. However, population continues to grow in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Cruz counties. Same in the central valley and inland empire.

The majority of California counties saw declines in population as working people leave the state for more affordable places like Texas, Nevada and Arizona. 361 cities lost population. 118 gained population.