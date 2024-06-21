Possible Sewage Spill Into Pismo Creek 6.21.2024

6-19-24 Pismo Coast Village Sewage Spill

The county public health department announced that earlier this week, a manhole cover at the Pismo Coast Village campground overflowed for unknown reasons.

The public health department says the flow may have potentially impacted the nearby Pismo creek. A contractor conducted necessary repairs, the flow was stopped, and cleanup efforts were initiated, but the county estimates that approximately 100 gallons of sewage may have spilled into the Pismo creek.

The county public health department advises that beach goers should avoid contacting the ocean water near the Pismo creek until collected sample results indicate acceptable levels of bacteria.