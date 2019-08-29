Pot Bust 8.29.2019

Another pot bust on the central coast. Thousands of marijuana plants and cannabis products seized at a cultivation site near Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara county sheriff’s departments cannabis compliance team served several search warrants at the grow site east of Santa Maria. Warrants also served at various homes in Santa Maria, Nipomo and the unincorporated area near Arroyo Grande.

Lt. Erik Raney of the Santa Barbara county sheriff’s department says they seized hundreds of thousands of dollars of illegal cannabis and cannabis-related products. About 2,800 plants were eradicated from indoor and outdoor cultivation sites.

Hundreds of pounds of processed cannabis were seized. No arrests were made.