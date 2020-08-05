Pot Shops in SLO 8.05.2020

San Luis Obispo’s first recreational cannabis retail store is now open. The new pot shop is located on Higuera in the building which for many years was home to the Drum Circuit.

Megan Organic Market is located on south Higuera near Ben Franklin’s sandwich company. Megan calls the area the “So-Hi” district, which is short for South Higuera. It’s also a play on words. The business is perceived by the state as an essential business. Megan says the business is now open from 10 in the morning until 8 at night. It will soon be open for curbside pick-up.

Two other cannabis stores are planning to open in San Luis in the next few months. SLO Cal Roots and Natural Healing Center.

California voters approved the legalization of cannabis in the state. It was not the state legislature.