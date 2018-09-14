Poverty in San Luis Obispo 9.14.2018

Poverty in San Luis Obispo county.

John Peschong says it’s a state wide problem. In Lompoc this week, police are giving homeless people 30 days to get out of the riverbed.

There are an estimated 60-65 camps living in the riverbed. In Lompoc, people living in the Santa Ynez river bed. In Paso Robles, dozens of people live in the Salinas river bed.

Next month, the Prado Center opens in San Luis Obispo. It’s hoped that facility will help give river dwellers a way out of their camps of the Salinas riverbed and other creek beds in San Luis Obispo county.