Power Line 8.07.2018

Some Paso Robles residents not happy about a new power transmission line, PG and E is planning to build through the city.

The power line will run along Union road and connect with a San Miguel-Paso Robles power line. It will cross over buildings such as Riboli Wine Estates and Cava Luxury RV resort.

PG and E says the route will have the least impact possible. They say it will also increase electrical reliability, reduce outages and promote economic growth in the area.

The California public utilities commission also wants to build a new power transmitter called the Estrella substation. That’s where the proposed power line would get its power.

A public hearing about the proposed power line will be tonight at Winifred Pifer elementary school. That hearing getting underway this evening at Pifer elementary school on Creston road.