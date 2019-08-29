Power Lines Block 101 Near Wellsona 8.29.2019

Late yesterday morning, a piece of heavy equipment struck the power lines near 101 south of San Miguel, and brought them down onto the highway near Wellsona road. That occurred just before 11:30 yesterday morning. The lines went across the railroad tracks and onto the highway near Wellsona road.

Traffic on SB 101 was diverted onto San Marcos road for about one half hour, while PG and E crews worked to clear the power lines. That created a back up for a short time.

PG and E was able to clear the lines and all lanes of traffic were reopened by 12:05. For a short time, 380 PG and E customers were without power, but only for about one half hour.