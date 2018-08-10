Power Outage 8.10.2018

Yesterday’s hot weather partly responsible for a power outage in downtown San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo police officer Matt Lipson says the outage was caused by an underground fire which damaged a power transmission line. The power went out around 1:30 yesterday afternoon in parts of downtown San Luis. Some traffic lights were out on Higuera and Marsh streets. Stores closed because they could not operate their computers. Restaurants tried to stay open despite the lack of lighting and computer operated equipment. Power was gradually restored.

Salon 544 on Higuera saw power return at 4:00, which enabled hair cutting to continue, but at Sandy’s liquor, the clerk conducted business in a darkened retail store with only one mechanical cash register. The power was fully restored in downtown San Luis Obispo by midnight.