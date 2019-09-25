Power Outage 9.25.2019

Yesterday, PG and E cut electrical service to about 24 thousand customers in three counties in the Sierra Nevada foothills. The intent was to prevent wildfires.

Thousands of people discovered when they awakened yesterday that they had no power. Many were not happy about it.

Last year, a wildfire in Butte county left 86 people dead and virtually leveled the town of Paradise. So, PG and E cut the power on Monday evening. It was restored briefly Tuesday, but otherwise, it will remain off until weather conditions improve.

PG and E warns it may expand outages if gusty winds and hot, dry weather continues.