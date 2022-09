For the third day in a row, more than 2300 PG and E customers in San Luis were without power Tuesday.

The temperatures surpassed 100 degrees, which is pretty hot for San Luis. A lot of people there do not have air conditioning.

The power went out at 2:30 Tuesday afternoon in the Laguna Lake area.

The Toyota dealership had to shut down its service department.

Traffic backed up on Los Osos Valley road because of the traffic lights going dark.

PG and E restored power at 4:20 Tuesday afternoon.