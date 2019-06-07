Power Outages 6.07.2019

PG and E is telling people in the north county to prepare for power interruptions this summer, some of which could last for hours.

After lawsuits related to fires in northern California, the power company may shut off power lines during red flag weather, and other times when conditions are critically dry and windy.

The “public safety power shutoff”, or “planned blackouts”, are intended to prevent wildfires.

The utility company may cut off power to grids in some areas. San Luis Obispo county is among the counties which may be impacted.