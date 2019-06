Atascadero city council gets a report from PG and E about the Public Safety Power Shut off program, and how it will impact residents in Atascadero.

Mr. Daniels with PG and E says those who face a power shut off will get 48 hours notice. PG and E is going out to communities to explain the “PSPS Program.” That acronym stands for Public Safety, Power Shut off.

Last night’s presentation by PG and E was informational. More information is on the PG and E website.