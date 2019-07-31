Power Shortages 7.31.2019

Public Safety, Power Shut off. Most people in the north county concerned and confused by PG and E’s plan to shut off power if weather conditions become dangerous for remote power lines.

Eric Daniels of PG and E says he can’t predict how long the power outages could be. Daniels telling the Paso Robles city council that PG and E is taking other steps to prevent power lines from starting or contributing to wild fires. Wider cross-arms and new insulated wiring in critical areas. More on that tomorrow.