Powerline 8.08.2018

Tuesday night at Winifred Pifer elementary school, about sixty community members attended a public forum to learn about plans by the California public utilities commission and PG and E to construct an overhead power line through Paso Robles. The power line would connect a proposed Estrella substation to the Paso Robles substation off Niblick road near River road. The plans call for a seven-mile power line and the strengthening a three-mile section near the current substation off Niblick road. The intent is to increase reliability and mitigate thermal overloads in the area by having an additional substation.

The meeting was the second step in the lengthy permit process. There will be further scoping meetings for the draft environmental impact report (EIR). The California public utilities commission approval is not expected until the year 2020. At Tuesday night’s meeting one resident asked if there were anyone in attendance in favor of the power line. Only one attendee raised his hand. Many Paso Robles residents and land owners are concerned about the impact the proposed overhead power line will have on their property and its value.

People are encouraged to contact the California PUC with their concerns about the proposed substation on Estrella Road and the seven-mile power line through Paso Robles.