Paso Robles city council meets tonight. The meeting is a hybrid meeting. They’ll get an update on Barney Schwartz park. Julia Silva Dahlen will describe the upgrades underway at Barney Schwartz park.

The council will also discuss development block grants including $152 thousand for the 17th street infill ramp project. That’s one of two public hearings during tonight’s meeting.

The Paso Robles city council meeting gets underway at 6:30. You can hear it live here on KPRL, beginning at 6:30.